Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway: Passengers to reach Jaipur in 2 hours, speed limit is 120 kmph; toll rates revealed

The Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway has been completed to Rajasthan's Dausa district which is just 65 kilometers from Jaipur. When completed, the road will connect Delhi and Jaipur, and other cities of the state. This will curtail the traveling time between Jaipur and the National Capital by over 3 hours.

Normally, Jaipur-Delhi transit takes good 5 hours. However, the dream road will cut down the time to just two hours. It will boost trade and tourism between the two cities and will save time and money. This highway will also cut short the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai -- from 24 hours to just 12 hours. The speed limit of the expressway will be a whopping 120 kilometers per hour.

Around 375 kilometers of the road will pass through Rajasthan, connecting seven districts with Delhi and Mumbai. This highway will also have a dedicated electric vehicle lane -- a first in India. The expressway has currently 8 lanes but four more lanes can be added later.

The road will last at least 50 years.

The road is being built using German technology. It will be the country's first stretchable road.

The road will have CCTV cameras every 500 meters. It will also have cameras.

The highway is being made on an elevated platform. The entire highway will have no speed breaker. It will also be animal free.

To avoid accidents, it won't be allowed to stop the car except in the resting areas. The only exception to this rule will be if the car breaks down.

There won't be any toll while entering the road. However, there will be exit tolls. The toll will be exacted as per the kilometers traveled.

On the Delhi Vadodra Expressway, the toll will be 0.65 paise per kilometer which is way less than other such roads in the country, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Rs 1.05 will be charged on minibusses entering the road, Rs 2.20 on buses and trucks, Rs 3.45 on heavy machineries like JCB and Rs 4.20 on other heavy vehicles.

The road will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The main cities it will connect include -- New Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Sohna, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dahod, Godhra, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Virar and Mumbai.