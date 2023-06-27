Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi gunpoint robbery: 7 arrested for looting delivery agent in Pragati Maidan tunnel

After horrific CCTV footage of a gang looting a car from inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel came to light, the police arrested seven for the loot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Delhi gunpoint robbery: 7 arrested for looting delivery agent in Pragati Maidan tunnel
Pragati maidan tunnel robbery| Photo: ANI

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, police said on Tuesday. The accused robbed them of about Rs 2 lakh on Saturday when they were on their way in a taxi to Gurugram to deliver the money.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused carried out recces on Thursday and Friday, and were on the lookout. On Saturday, they executed the robbery, a senior police officer said.

CCTV camera footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepted the car and robbed the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate. The arrested are Usman, his cousin Irfan, Anuj Mishra, Kuldeep, Sumit, Pradeep and Bala, police said.

They were following the taxi and chose to stop it inside the tunnel as they had a higher chance of success to execute the robbery. People usually do not stop in tunnels and drive through them at speed, according to police.

Usman has been identified as the main conspirator and he gave information to the others, they said The 22-second footage shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles. One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and whipped out their pistols.

Read: Delhi: Shocking footage of Pragati Maidan gunpoint robbery stuns capital; AAP vs LG war over safety

The footage then showed both the car gates open and the man at the rear end being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two then quickly hopped onto their waiting motorcycles and fled with their accomplices.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
US’ New York City declares Diwali as school holiday, but this year there’s a catch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.