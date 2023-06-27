Delhi gunpoint robbery: 7 arrested for looting delivery agent in Pragati Maidan tunnel

Pragati maidan tunnel robbery| Photo: ANI

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associate inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel here, police said on Tuesday. The accused robbed them of about Rs 2 lakh on Saturday when they were on their way in a taxi to Gurugram to deliver the money.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused carried out recces on Thursday and Friday, and were on the lookout. On Saturday, they executed the robbery, a senior police officer said.

CCTV camera footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepted the car and robbed the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate. The arrested are Usman, his cousin Irfan, Anuj Mishra, Kuldeep, Sumit, Pradeep and Bala, police said.

They were following the taxi and chose to stop it inside the tunnel as they had a higher chance of success to execute the robbery. People usually do not stop in tunnels and drive through them at speed, according to police.

Usman has been identified as the main conspirator and he gave information to the others, they said The 22-second footage shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles. One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and whipped out their pistols.

The footage then showed both the car gates open and the man at the rear end being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two then quickly hopped onto their waiting motorcycles and fled with their accomplices.

(With inputs from PTI)