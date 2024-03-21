Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh; complete timeline here

A complete timeline of the Delhi Liquor Policy Case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case on Thursday (March 21). ED official reached Kejriwal's doorsteps hours after the Delhi High Court refused AAP's plea for protection from arrest was refused. Arvind Kejriwal skipped the ninth ED summon today.

AAP leaders reached the ED office and Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi residence in protest of his arrest. AAP leader Atishi was also present there and she said, "Arvind Kejriwal will continue to serve as the Chief Minister of Delhi even after his arrest."

Let's here look at a timeline of the developments in the Delhi Liquor policy case:

November 2021: AAP implements a new excise policy in Delhi.

July 8, 2022: Delhi Chief Secretary reports gross violations in policy

July 22, 2022: Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommends CBI probe in the liquor policy case.

August 19, 2022: CBI raids Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and three others.

August 22, 2022: The Enforcement Directorate files a money laundering case on liquor policy.

September 2022: CBI arrests AAP communications head Vijay Nair.

March 2023: ED arrests former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case.

October 2023: AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED.

October 2023: ED sends first summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

March 16, 2024: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

March 21, 2024: Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 9th summon in the Delhi liquor policy case.

March 21, 2024: Delhi High Court refused protection from arrest to Arvind Kejriwal.

March 21, 2024: The Enforcement Directorate team conducted a search and questioning at Arvind Kejriwal's home, following his arrest.

