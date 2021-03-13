Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express catches fire, no injury or casualty reported

A massive fire broke out in the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday. The fire caught in the C4 compartment of the train. According to initial reports, the incident took place near Kansro due to a short circuit.

However, no injury or casualty has been reported. "All passengers were safely evacuated, no injuries reported," confirmed Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

"The affected coach has been detached. Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and the fire brigade has been informed. A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. The train has departed for the destination," the Railways said.

Further details are awaited.