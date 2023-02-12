Delhi-Dausa section inauguration: Know world records set during construction of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Visuals of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Photo - Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, which will prove to be a major connecting path between the national capital and Rajasthan in the coming days.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway itself is considered a construction marvel, with several world records set during the making of the massive highway. The expressway is set to be over 1300 km long, and the entire project has a cost of nearly Rs 13,000 crore.

According to officials, the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the expressway will cut down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur by half. This means that the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will be around 3 hours through this expressway.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: World records

The first world record in its construction was when Gujarat contractor Patel Infrastructure laid down the Pavement quality concrete (PQC) in 2.58 km length in 4-lane width (4x2.58 =10.32 lane km) within 24 hours, which had never been done before.

The construction work in the area had begun at 8 am on February 1 and had ended the next day at 8 am. The construction for this was done using an 18.75 metre-wide German-made Wirtgen concrete paving machine.

Another world record was set on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on a 50 km stretch, which was constructed using dense bitumen. The construction of the same set the record for the highest amount of dense bitumen laid in 100 hours.

Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section inauguration today

An important section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated today by PM Modi, with the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section being a stretch of around 246 km. Through this, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will just be around 3 hours.

The ambitious expressway will have as many as 93 amenity stops which will include EV charging centres, restaurants, and trauma centres in case of road accidents. Further, this expressway is set to cut the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours.

