Delhi-Mumbai Expressway won't open for traffic on Feb 12; automatic challan on Sohna-Dausa strech if

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Inauguration: Between Alipur and Dausa, eight entry and exits have been constructed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: The entire expressway will be covered via CCTV cameras.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be inaugurated on February 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The expressway will ensure that the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur is reduced to just 2.5 hour. The expressway will be opened for the masses on February 15. The top speed of the Sohna-Dausa section will be 120 km per hour.

The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is 246 km. The distance between Gurgaon and Jaipur is 220 kilometers. Those moving from Dausa to Jaipur will have to take the Agra highway to complete the journey. They can reach Dausa in just 2 hours and one hour from Dausa to Jaipur. This means the distance can be completed in under three hours. This distance will take even less time when travelling from Gurgaon.

The toll rates have also been revealed. Delhi-Jaipur travel will need additional Rs 205. The Sohna-Dausa distance is 180 km. At the rate of 2.19, it will take Rs 394. But Rs 115 will be exacted between Ghamdauz and Sohna. So the total money to be paid will be Rs 509. As of now, via the Delhi-Jaipur highway, it takes Rs 310 to reach the city. 

Between Alipur and Dausa, eight entry and exits have been constructed. The first entry and exit point is at Alipur and Sohna. The second is 10 km later at Sohna-Palwal road. After 20 km, there is one on KMP Expressway. After 34 km, there is one at the Nuh Ballabhgarh. There are entry-exit points at Ferozepur Jhirka, Pinan and Alwar. After this, the Jaipur-Agra Expressway will be there. 

Those who stop at unauthorised places will be fined. The authorities have made dedicated rest points every 50 kilometers. These points will have all the amenities, including petrol pumps, motels and rest rooms.

The entire expressway will be covered via CCTV cameras. So those who over-speed or even stop in between, will be challaned automatically. For this, cameras will send the fine directly to the users. 

It will be opened for the masses from February 15. This is because the authorities are updating the toll system. Also, the inauguration ceremony will take place on the expressway itself, reported Amar Ujala.

