COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi to start unlock process from June 1? Know key details here

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital till May 31, 2021. However, he also said that if the trend of decline in new COVID-19 cases continues, the process of unlocking will begin after that.

"If cases continue to decline in the coming week, we shall start the process of unlock. We will not open up all things at one go but will open up activities in a phased manner," Kejriwal had said.

According to Zee Media sources, the unlock process may start from June 1, 2021, in a phased manner, with limited restrictions. As per sources, the Delhi government is discussing initiating the unlock process due to the fall in the count of daily COVID-19 cases and the shrinking positivity rate in Delhi.

Also read COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh to start unlocking from this date

In the first phase of unlock, it is expected that the government will allow the shops associated with construction and real estate sectors to open, like the hardware shops, maintenance and repairing shops for AC, mobile and other commodities.

However, malls, spas and gyms have not yet been agreed to open by the Delhi government.

In Delhi, the number of active COVID cases daily is only 1500-1600 for the last 3 days. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Now the wave is weakening visibly. We haven't won yet but we may be taking control of the wave. In 24 hours, the positivity rate is below 2.42 percent. At one point we reported 28,000 cases daily. Now in 24 hours we have reported 1600 cases."

The lockdown in Delhi amid the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was imposed on April 19, which the government has successively extended and recently it was done till May 31.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,491 fresh coronavirus cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 1.93 percent, according to the daily health bulletin. This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.