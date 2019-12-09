Delhi court allows Robert Vadra to travel abroad

A special Delhi court on Monday heard businessmen Robert Vadra's plea, who is on anticipatory bail in a money laundering case, and allowed him to travel abroad for his medical treatment and business purposes.

The special court had earlier in the day reserved its order on Robert Vadra's application seeking permission to go abroad.

The Enforcement Directorate told the court that Vadra, who is scheduled to fly today, approached Court in the last minute leaving inadequate time for the ED to verify details.

KTS Tulsi, who appeared for Robert Vadra in the court, said that his client has always cooperated with the law enforcement agency.

Previously, special court judge Arvind Kumar had sought the response of enforcement directorate on Vadra application who is seeking to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purpose.

Vadra's counsel informed the court that Vadra needs to travel to Spain for medical treatment and business purpose as during his recent medical checkup, a new complication was diagnosed which needs treatment.

Robert Vadra is accused of money laundering in the purchase of a mansion at 12, Bryanston Square in London, which has an estimated value of 1.9 million pounds. He is also battling allegations of shadowy land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan during the regime of the previous Congress governments.

Vadra's lawyer, however, denied the charges and argued that his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing whenever summoned. Not confessing to allegations does not mean he is not cooperating, he said. Defending Vadra the lawyer said, there is no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the agency has already seized every document related to the case.

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out a "fishing and roving enquiry" and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he said. "Mr Vadra has no properties outside India whatsoever nor does he have any beneficial ownership of any property outside India," his lawyer said.