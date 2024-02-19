Twitter
Headlines

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips ED summons again in excise policy case, AAP calls it 'illegal'

Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

Meet 14-year-old Kerala girls who created 'Smart Goggle', which is used for...

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau hits brakes on immigration push amid housing crisis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

Meet founder of Aghor tradition, who neither cried nor drank milk for 3 days after birth, he took…

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa: 7 things you should not ask 

Architectural wonders that we lost over ages

7 healthy substitutes for butter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Watch: Deepika Padukone presents Best Foreign Film award at BAFTA 2024, fans applaud her for wearing traditional saree

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

BAFTA Awards 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 wins; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone win big

HomeIndia

India

Delhi CM Kejriwal skips ED summons again in excise policy case, AAP calls it 'illegal'

The AAP called the ED summons 'illegal' saying that the matter of the validity of the summons is now in the court.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for questioning in connection with an excise policy case linked to money laundering, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said on Monday.

The AAP called the ED summons 'illegal' saying that the matter of the validity of the summons is now in the court. "ED itself has gone to court. Instead of sending summons again and again, ED should wait for the court's decision," a party source said.

On February 2, Kejriwal skipped the ED's summons for the fifth time in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case. Kejriwal, on February 17, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court via video conferencing following a complaint by the ED over his alleged non-compliance with its summons.

Kejriwal, while appearing virtually, informed the court that he wanted to join the court proceedings physically, but due to the confidence motion and budget sessions, he was unable to attend physically.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra allowed the exemption plea moved by Kejriwal for Saturday and fixed March 16, 2024, for his physical appearance before the court.

The ED recently filed a fresh complaint case under sections 190 (1)(a) and 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 63 (4) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50 of PMLA. According to the ED, the agency wanted to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery. In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED has claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore generated via the policy as part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

The excise policy was aimed at revitalising the city's flagging liquor business and replacing a sales-volume-based regime with a licence fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi. Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh--are already under judicial custody in the case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, the ED arrested Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rain, snowfall in Himachal over next 2 days, check details

Meet Bollywood personality with Rs 12000 crore net worth, mocked SRK's blockbuster Pathan, targeted CEO of Byju for...

This controversial film saw 34 court cases, lead actress was harassed, still had long queues for tickets, earned...

Gautam Adani wins Rs 30000 crore project, places bid higher than this multinational company

Sanya Malhotra 'can't believe' her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar passed away: 'There was no...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE