Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu on September 6 to demand dismissal of Kejriwal government

The BJP MLAs will give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu. They will walk from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

BJP MLAs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and others holding placards at Vidhan Sabha, Delhi on August 31. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi BJP MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, September 6 to demand the dismissal of the AAP-led Delhi government over a host of issues, including allegations of corruption against its ministers.

"All BJP MLAs will give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu tomorrow and demand the dismissal of the Kejriwal government," tweeted BJP Delhi quoting Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

Reports suggest all Delhi BJP MLAs will walk from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am Tuesday and give a memorandum to President Murmu demanding the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in the national capital.

Earlier today, the BJP shared a "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal and (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80 per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters in Delhi.

