Delhi-Ayodhya-Janakpur train ticket price is Rs 39,995, IRCTC offers EMI plans for 7-day journey

Delhi-Ayodhya-Janakpur train: The train will also stay at Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj. (File)

The Indian Railways has brought special trains for the devotees of Lord Ram who want to travel between UP's Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur. The train called Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start from the National Capital Delhi on February 17, 2023. Through this train, you can visit several pilgrimage spots between Ayodhya and Janakpur. The entire journey will be seven days.

The Narendra Modi government started the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train to boost India's domestic tourism. The ticket prices have been decided according to the chosen class. To travel on this train, you will have to shell out a whopping Rs 39,775. IRCTC is offering services like AC rooms, vegetarian food, bus tours, site-seeing, insurance and guide.

This train will also boost India-Nepal's political and cultural ties through people-to-people contact. The train will cross Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj and Varanasi. The passengers will stay at hotels for two nights in Janakpur and Varanasi.

The train will also stay at Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj. The train will have facilities like two restaurants, pantry, bathrooms, toilets and foot massagers.

The train will go to Ayodhya first. From there, it will go to Nandigram where people can go to the Bharat temple. Sitamarhi is just 70 kms from Nepal's Janakpur.

IRCTC has entered into contacts with PayTM and Razorpay as they wanted to give EMI options to passengers. This was done to make this tour financially accessible. These EMIs will be available through credit and debits cards. There will be 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months EMI payment options.