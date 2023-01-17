Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi-Ayodhya-Janakpur train ticket price is Rs 39,995, IRCTC offers EMI plans for 7-day journey

Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train: This train will also boost India-Nepal's political and cultural ties through people-to-people contact.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Delhi-Ayodhya-Janakpur train ticket price is Rs 39,995, IRCTC offers EMI plans for 7-day journey
Delhi-Ayodhya-Janakpur train: The train will also stay at Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj. (File)

The Indian Railways has brought special trains for the devotees of Lord Ram who want to travel between UP's Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur. The train called Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will start from the National Capital Delhi on February 17, 2023. Through this train, you can visit several pilgrimage spots between Ayodhya and Janakpur. The entire journey will be seven days.

The Narendra Modi government started the Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train to boost India's domestic tourism. The ticket prices have been decided according to the chosen class. To travel on this train, you will have to shell out a whopping Rs 39,775. IRCTC is offering services like AC rooms, vegetarian food, bus tours, site-seeing, insurance and guide.

This train will also boost India-Nepal's political and cultural ties through people-to-people contact. The train will cross Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj and Varanasi. The passengers will stay at hotels for two nights in Janakpur and Varanasi.

The train will also stay at Ayodhya, Sitamarhi and Prayagraj. The train will have facilities like two restaurants, pantry, bathrooms, toilets and foot massagers.

The train will go to Ayodhya first. From there, it will go to Nandigram where people can go to the Bharat temple. Sitamarhi is just 70 kms from Nepal's Janakpur.

IRCTC has entered into contacts with PayTM and Razorpay as they wanted to give EMI options to passengers. This was done to make this tour financially accessible. These EMIs will be available through credit and debits cards. There will be 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months EMI payment options. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.