The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

Fearless man poses with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick veil of smog over Delhi; AQI continues in 'severe' category

India

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick veil of smog over Delhi; AQI continues in 'severe' category

The air quality at 7 am in Bawana was recorded at 442, RK Puram was 418 in Jahangirpuri it was 441 in Dwarka, 416 in Alipur 415, in Anand Vihar 412.

PTI

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Air quality across Delhi remained in the 'severe' category with the AQI hitting the alarming levels at several places on Thursday morning.

The Anand Vihar station was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 459, while the Carbon Monoxide (CO) was at 85 and the NO2 at 57, both in 'satisfactory' levels, as per CPCB at 9 a.m.

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 reached 500 and PM 10 at 495, while the CO reached 101, in 'moderate' levels and NO2 at 28, in the 'good' category.

In Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 481 and PM 10 was at 414, both in the 'severe' category while CO was at 86, in 'satisfactory' levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was 'severe' with PM 2.5 recorded at 472 and PM 10 at 408, while the CO reached 83, under the 'satisfactory' category.

At Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 was at 461, in the 'severe' category and PM 2.5 was at 354, under the 'very poor' category while the CO plunged to 153, in the moderate category and CO was at 92, in satisfactory levels.

The PM 2.5 at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 500, under the 'severe' category, while PM 10 reached 477, also placing it under the 'severe' category. Here, the Carbon Monoxide was 90 in 'satisfactory' levels and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) at 16, in the 'good' category.

Notably, the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

