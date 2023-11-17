Headlines

Uttarkashi tunnel operation: New machinery into service, may take 2-3 days more to rescue 40 workers

Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2023: 2nd phase of 70-seat voting today, Bhupesh Baghel among others to contest

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls in high-stakes battle for 230 seats; close race between BJP-Congress

Viral video: Elephants' joyous reunion with human friend after month apart wins the internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

9 motivational quotes by Anushka Sharma

Fitness secrets of Virat Kohli

Teams with most ODI World Cup final appearances

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Salman-starrer crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide, racing towards Rs 200 crore in India

'Tu hai kaun?': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor shuts trolls, replies to mean comment on his photo with David Beckham

'Achi cheez ko kuch log...': Tiger 3 actress Simran reacts to Salman Khan-starrer being labelled pro-Pakistan

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that at 5 a.m., AQI readings in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka crossed the 400-mark. According to CPCB data, the average AQI in Anand Vihar was 447 at 5 a.m., with PM2.5 continuing to be the most common pollutant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In many parts of Delhi-NCR, the AQI, which had decreased because of the rain, spiked to dangerous levels after Diwali.  According to CPCB data, the air quality index was 465 in RK Puram, 467 at IGI Airport, and 490 in Dwarka.

As unfavorable weather conditions prevented pollutants from dispersing, Delhi's air quality index remained in the "severe" category on Friday morning, meaning that citizens woke up breathing in polluted air for the second time in a row.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that at 5 a.m., AQI readings in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka crossed the 400-mark. According to CPCB data, the average AQI in Anand Vihar was 447 at 5 a.m., with PM2.5 continuing to be the most common pollutant.

The data indicated that, despite a brief respite for the citizens of Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the air quality remained in the "very poor" (still very unhealthy) category. The AQI for Noida Sector-125 was 352, according to the CPCB website, whereas Knowledge Park - III in Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 314.

Residents of Gurugram, Haryana, appear to have no chance of relief as the CPCB data indicates that at 5 a.m., the AQI in Sector-51 was 444. The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi, which is calculated at 4 p.m. each day, was 419 on Thursday. Very poor to severe air quality was also reported in nearby with AQI being 376 in Ghaziabad, 363 in Gurugram, 340 in Greater Noida, 355 in Noida, and 424 in Faridabad.

According to an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), relief will be difficult over the next few days due to the build-up of pollutants caused by calm winds and low temperatures. He said that starting on November 21, a change in wind speed could result in lower air pollution levels.

The Delhi government has been taking strict action to reduce pollution, but over the past few days, the city's air quality has declined regardless of the ban on construction and the entry of diesel vehicles. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the Delhi government has established a six-person special task force to oversee the stringent execution of the Center's air pollution control plan GRAP in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

Viral video: Elephants' joyous reunion with human friend after month apart wins the internet

One of India's richest actors once worked in factory, won more National Awards than all Khans combined, his wife is..

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

Indigo Pilot delights passengers with live updates during India-NZ semi-final, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE