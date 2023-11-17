Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that at 5 a.m., AQI readings in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka crossed the 400-mark. According to CPCB data, the average AQI in Anand Vihar was 447 at 5 a.m., with PM2.5 continuing to be the most common pollutant.

In many parts of Delhi-NCR, the AQI, which had decreased because of the rain, spiked to dangerous levels after Diwali. According to CPCB data, the air quality index was 465 in RK Puram, 467 at IGI Airport, and 490 in Dwarka.

As unfavorable weather conditions prevented pollutants from dispersing, Delhi's air quality index remained in the "severe" category on Friday morning, meaning that citizens woke up breathing in polluted air for the second time in a row.

The data indicated that, despite a brief respite for the citizens of Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the air quality remained in the "very poor" (still very unhealthy) category. The AQI for Noida Sector-125 was 352, according to the CPCB website, whereas Knowledge Park - III in Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 314.

Residents of Gurugram, Haryana, appear to have no chance of relief as the CPCB data indicates that at 5 a.m., the AQI in Sector-51 was 444. The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi, which is calculated at 4 p.m. each day, was 419 on Thursday. Very poor to severe air quality was also reported in nearby with AQI being 376 in Ghaziabad, 363 in Gurugram, 340 in Greater Noida, 355 in Noida, and 424 in Faridabad.

According to an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), relief will be difficult over the next few days due to the build-up of pollutants caused by calm winds and low temperatures. He said that starting on November 21, a change in wind speed could result in lower air pollution levels.

The Delhi government has been taking strict action to reduce pollution, but over the past few days, the city's air quality has declined regardless of the ban on construction and the entry of diesel vehicles. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the Delhi government has established a six-person special task force to oversee the stringent execution of the Center's air pollution control plan GRAP in the national capital.

