Delhi Air Pollution: Rainfall witnessed in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram improves AQI from 'severe' to 'very poor'

In Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board recorded a substantial drop in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR during the day on Friday provided much-needed respite from the escalating air pollution, resulting in the Air Quality Index (AQI) moving from "severe" to the "very poor" category, but, the overall AQI was recorded at 339, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The Anand Vihar station was in the "poor" category with PM 2.5 at 257 or "poor" and PM 10 at 137, or "moderate" category while the CO was at 45 and NO2 at 37, under the "satisfactory" category in Friday evening, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

At the Bawana station, PM 2.5 was recorded at 217 or the "poor" category and PM 10 at 159, in the "moderate" category, while the CO reached 42 and NO2 at 11, both in the "good" category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the "moderate" category with PM 2.5 at 171 and PM 10 at 120 while carbon monoxide (CO) reached 44 and NO2 at 21, in the "good" category.

In Noida, Sector-125 station recorded PM 2.5 at 500, under the "severe" category, and PM 10 was at 76, at "satisfactory" levels while NO2 was at 72, also in the "satisfactory" category. Light rainfall has been witnessed in several areas in Noia and Ghaziabad.

Gurugram's Sector 51 station reported PM 2.5 at 155 and PM 10 at 136, both in the "moderate" category. The CO was also recorded at 104 and NO2 was at 108, both also in the "moderate" category, after rainfall in various areas.

Concerns about how the ritual of setting off firecrackers during the celebrations would worsen air pollution had been growing as Diwali approached.

According to PTI, the wind speed that is favourable for the dispersion of pollutants is predicted to cause the air quality to improve even more. On Saturday, the wind is predicted to pick up to about 15 km/h, which will aid in the dispersal of pollutants in advance of Diwali on November 12. Additionally, IMD authorities stated that a recent western storm sweeping northwest India would cause the wind to shift from northwest to southeast, which would assist in lessening the amount of smoke produced by stubble burning.