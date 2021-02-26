WATCH: Day after Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Smriti Irani rides scooty during Bengal roadshow

Headlines

Meet the man with Rs 10.55 crore salary, who heads Rs 12,70,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

After accusing Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement, Ameesha Patel now shares happy photo with him

HomeIndia

India

WATCH: Day after Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Smriti Irani rides scooty during Bengal roadshow

The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases from March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2021, 10:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rode an e-scooter to protest against the rising fuel prices, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday rode a scooter during a roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Panchpota. Irani was dressed in a black saree and donned a black helmet. 

Irani participated in a bike rally in Baruipur-Sonarpur area in the South 24 Parganas district attended by scores of BJP workers amid chants of  "Jai Shree Ram" and "Khela Hobe" (the game will be played). BJP workers carrying party flags also showered flower petals on her as she drove past a large crowd. The Minister was also seen stopping for a while to wave at the crowd. 

Irani, along with Union Minister Rajnath Singh, campaigned for the BJP in West Bengal on Friday and are in a neck-to-neck battle with the ruling Trinamool Congress. 

On Thursday, the Chief Minister travelled to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna. Earlier in the day, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike, CM Banerjee rode pillion on an electric scooter to State Secretariat in Nabanna. She was sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who was riding the scooter.

Helmet-clad Mamata Banerjee had a placard hanging around her neck to protest against the fuel price hike. During the seven-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat, she was seen waving at people on both sides of the road.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases from March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From SCSS, PPF, NSC, KVP to Post Office Scheme: 9 India Post investment schemes with tax benefits, guaranteed returns

Chandrayaan-3: Successful third orbit-raising maneuver sets stage for lunar mission, next fire to take place on July 20

This engineer quit government job to become aloe vera farmer, made millions as Patanjali’s supplier; net worth is…

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE