WATCH: Day after Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Smriti Irani rides scooty during Bengal roadshow

The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases from March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rode an e-scooter to protest against the rising fuel prices, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday rode a scooter during a roadshow of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Panchpota. Irani was dressed in a black saree and donned a black helmet.

Irani participated in a bike rally in Baruipur-Sonarpur area in the South 24 Parganas district attended by scores of BJP workers amid chants of "Jai Shree Ram" and "Khela Hobe" (the game will be played). BJP workers carrying party flags also showered flower petals on her as she drove past a large crowd. The Minister was also seen stopping for a while to wave at the crowd.

Irani, along with Union Minister Rajnath Singh, campaigned for the BJP in West Bengal on Friday and are in a neck-to-neck battle with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

#WATCH West Bengal: Union Minister Smriti Irani rides a scooty during a roadshow of BJP, in Panchpota. pic.twitter.com/KV1XGH5QnE February 26, 2021

On Thursday, the Chief Minister travelled to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna. Earlier in the day, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike, CM Banerjee rode pillion on an electric scooter to State Secretariat in Nabanna. She was sitting behind state minister Firhad Hakim, who was riding the scooter.

Helmet-clad Mamata Banerjee had a placard hanging around her neck to protest against the fuel price hike. During the seven-km-long journey from Hazra More to the state secretariat, she was seen waving at people on both sides of the road.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases from March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.

(With ANI inputs)