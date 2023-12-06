Headlines

Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over central coastal Andhra: IMD

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Karni Sena calls for Rajasthan bandh today

Telangana: Revanth Reddy tells officials to be alert amid warnings of Cyclone Michaung impact

Meet man who failed Class 12, began career with Rs 11000 salary, now owns 3 companies

DNA TV Show: How Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babri Masjid demolition: Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of 31st anniversary today

Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over central coastal Andhra: IMD

DNA TV Show: How Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered

Indian batters who scored fastest half-century in ODIs

Reasons you must eat chilies in winter

Best picks by CSK in IPL Auction history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

Ranbir Kapoor's mansion in Animal is this Bollywood star's ancestral home, was once 'bought back' from hotel chain

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

HomeIndia

India

Cyclone Michaung weakens into deep depression over central coastal Andhra: IMD

Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, and an incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cyclone Michaung has weakened into a deep depression over central coastal Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department informed on Wednesday.

"Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" weakened into a Deep Depression over Central Coastal AP. About 100 km north-northwest of Bapatla and 50 km southeast of Khammam. To weaken further into a Depression in next 06 hours and further into a WML during subsequent 06 hours," read a post on the official IMD handle on social media platform X.

As Cyclone Michaung made landfall on Tuesday, an incessant downpour lashed Chennai even as its fury from Monday ebbed significantly. The rains and the subsequent flooding from the storm brought the state capital to a standstill, disrupting normal life and also resulting in fatalities and property damage.

In a release issued on Tuesday, December 5, the Greater Chennai police stated that 17 people have been reported dead in various incidents due to floods triggered by the cyclone in the city.

According to the police, as many as 10 incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported for which medical assistance was rendered.

Earlier, on Tuesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government is much more prepared to deal with the situation than in 2015, when incessant rains caused flooding in Chennai, causing loss of lives and property damage.

"In the last two days, we had more than 33 cm of rainfall, which is much more than what we had in 2015. However, the government was better equipped to deal with the situation this time. Many people have been evacuated (from low-lying areas) and moved to (relief) shelters," Kanimozhi told ANI on Tuesday.

"As many as 411 relief shelters have already been arranged. Water has also been pumped out of most of the areas and power has been restored to more than 60-70 per cent of the houses," the DMK MP added. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

WhatsApp may soon allow users to chat even without phone number, working on Telegram like feature

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 date sheet out: Dates, time, how to check, official website, more

Housing prices rise in 41 cities including Delhi, Mumbai in July-Sept quarter

Mizoram Assembly Elections Results 2023: ZPM's Lalnghinglova Hmar defeats Mizoram Rural Development Minister Laruatkima

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE