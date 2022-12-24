Covid politics around Bharat Jodo Yatra: Why BJP, Congress are locking horns amid Rahul Gandhi’s padyatra

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo - PTI)

In the midst of the rising Covid threat to India and Centre’s fresh advisory, the tensions between the Congress and the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have heightened due to the current Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

Politics have erupted over the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, which has massive crowds of supporters and Congress leaders embarking on a padyatra across the country, being led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

As the explosive Covid wave in China has sparked concern in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, regarding the potential spread of Covid in the country.

The health minister had asked Rahul Gandhi to make sure that all those a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra are adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, even asking for the padyatra could be stalled for the time being due to the scares of the new BF.7 variant of the virus.

After this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday came down heavily on the Centre and said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) was playing politics to defame ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and Rahul Gandhi. Further, Ramesh said that they will halt the yatra if there is any protocol issued on a scientific basis or expert opinions.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written in his letter, “Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also jumped in the Covid political row surrounding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with MP Raghav Chadha saying that the Centre should issue “mandatory Covid guidelines” and everyone, be it a political party or someone taking out a march, must follow them.

Rahul Gandhi also hit back at BJP for the Covid advisory against the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the ruling party can hold as many public meetings as it wants in the rest of India but sees Covid only where his Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday against the backdrop of the Centre issuing continuous advisories regarding the spread of Covid in other countries, and raising concerns regarding the new BF.7 variant.

(With inputs from agencies)

