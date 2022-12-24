Search icon
Amid BF.7 variant scares, is India headed towards another Covid lockdown? Former AIIMS chief answers

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria talked about whether India needs to impose another lockdown due to growing Covid fears and BF.7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Amid BF.7 variant scares, is India headed towards another Covid lockdown? Former AIIMS chief answers
Centre has issued several Covid guidelines for international passengers (File photo)

While the number of Covid cases in India is currently under control, for now, the explosive Covid surge in neighbouring country China has sparked a fresh fear of the deadly BF.7 variant of the virus, leading many to believe that Covid lockdown will return to India.

A lockdown was imposed in India during the first and second wave of the Covid pandemic, with all services apart from the essential businesses shut down to prevent the spread of the virus, which caused major economical distress for many families.

While the fears regarding the BF.7 variant of coronavirus have reached India, many are concerned about another lockdown situation in the country. In the midst of these concerns, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria cleared the air regarding the lockdown rumours.

While speaking to the news agency PTI, Dr Guleria said, “Overall, there is no increase in Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation. Under present circumstances, there is no need to restrict international flights or impose a lockdown.”

Past experiences show that banning flights is not effective in halting the transmission of infection, he said. "Moreover, data suggests that the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, has already been found in our country."

Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, Dr Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

"Considering the current situation and a good degree of hybrid immunity in the population, there does not seem to be a need for a lockdown," Dr Guleria said. This comes as China is experiencing an explosive spike in fresh Covid infections over the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Centre has implemented several Covid guidelines for international passengers, including those traveling from China and Hong Kong. These guidelines include declaring the health status on the Air Suvidha form and a mandatory RT-PCR test result.

(With PTI inputs)

