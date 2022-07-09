Covid 4th wave: India reports 18,840 new cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

File Photo

India on Saturday reported 18,840 Covid infections, a marginal rise against previous day`s 18,815 count in a span of 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

In the same period, 43 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,386.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,25,028 cases, accounting for 0.29 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 16,104 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,29,53,980. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally dropped to 4.14 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 4.09 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,54,778 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.61 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.65 crore, achieved via 2,60,37,032 sessions.

Over 3.74 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.