Biological E's Corbevax, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin get NTAGI's nod for use children aged 5-12 years

Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) has given a nod for the use of Biological E`s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin for children aged between 5-12 years, sources informed on Friday.

According to the sources, no decision on introducing these vaccines in the Covid-19 vaccination programme was taken.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) working group Covid-19 had reviewed the data of Covid-19 vaccines for the children in the age group 5-12 years in the last month.

Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to the Biological E`s Corbevax for 5-12 year old and Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin for minors belonging to the age group of 6-12 years.

﻿The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the availability of Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible children at the earliest with "special campaigns" in schools as the government`s priority.