Covid 4th wave: Delhi records 1,934 new cases in 24 hours, infection rate 8.10%

(Image Source: Reuters)

Covid-19 cases are once again on a rise in Delhi. With 1,934 new cases Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw an over two-fold rise in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases has increased to 5,755. At the same time, the rate of infection has gone up to 8.10%.

In the last 24 hours, no case of death has been reported in Delhi due to the pandemic. This information was given in the data shared here by the Health Department. It said that new cases have come to the fore in 23,879 samples tested on Wednesday. With the new Covid cases in Delhi, the total number of infections has increased to 19,27,394 and the death toll remains at 26,242.

Read | Mumbai registers over 30% Covid-19 growth, is it the fourth wave?

According to the data released by the Delhi government, 1233 people have been cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state has increased to 5,755. Of these, 3564 patients are in home isolation. According to the Health Department data, only 257 people are hospitalised.

Read | Covid 4th wave: Delhi records nearly 1,800 new cases, positivity rate now reaches 8.18%

After 13,313 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country in a single day, the number of people infected with the virus increased to 4,33,44,958. At the same time, the number of patients under treatment increased to 83,990.

According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Thursday, the death toll in India rose to 5,24,941 after 38 more people died of infection. The number of patients under treatment for Covid-19 in the country has increased to 83,990, which is 0.19% of the total cases. The number of patients under treatment has increased by 2,303 in the last 24 hours.