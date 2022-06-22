Mumbai registers over 30% Covid-19 growth, is it the fourth wave?

(Image Source: Reuters)

Covid 4th wave: The danger of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country is lurking large. Covid-19 cases rose by 40% in Maharashtra (3,659) on Tuesday, as compared to the previous day, mainly due to increased testing on weekdays. Mumbai's daily tally too registered an increase, almost 30% from 1,310 on Monday to 1,781 on Tuesday.

After Delhi, the situation is getting worse in Mumbai too. The daily test positivity rate continued to be high at 16.9%. The Covid tally in Mumbai zoomed past 4,000 on June 15. The number of daily hospitalisations in the city had risen to 110 last week, but dropped to 87 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 1,781 new Covid-19 cases were reported and one death took place. The infection rate here is more than 13%. According to the Health Department, out of 1,781 new infected, only 87 have been admitted to the hospital and 17 of them have been kept on oxygen support. There are a total of 83 patients in Mumbai who are on oxygen support.

On an average, more than 10,000 new cases are being reported every day for the past one week. Due to this, the number of active cases figure is also increasing. At present, there are more than 81,000 patients in the country who are getting treatment for Covid-19 infection.

According to the Ministry of Health, 12,249 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country in 24 hours while 13 patients have died from the infection. A maximum of 3,659 patients have been found in Maharashtra. While 2,609 cases have been reported in Kerala, 1,383 in Delhi, 783 in Karnataka and 737 in Tamil Nadu.

Of the new patients found in the country in 24 hours, 75% are from these five states. At the same time, the number of active cases has come down to 81,687. Covid-19 cases are increasing in almost all the states of the country. Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala remain the major hotspots. It is also a matter of concern that now the infection is increasing in children too.