COVID-19 update: India reports 35,342 new cases, 483 deaths in 24 hours

With 35,342 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Friday saw a slight dip in the COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry data showed. However, there is a spike in daily death numbers with 483 fatalities recorded, taking the death toll to 419,470.

Active cases of COVID-19 also increased by 3,881 and were logged at 4,05,513, accounting for 1.3% of the total cases India has recorded. As many as 38,740 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 30,468,079 so far. The recovery rate is at 97.36%.

The country has reported over 3.12 crore cases and over 4.19 lakh fatalities so far, the Health Ministry data revealed. India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continued to show a decline. A decline of 3,881 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,68,561 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Thursday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,29,39,545, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12%. It has been less than three percent for 32 consecutive days, the ministry said.

Over 54 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered in the country has exceeded 42.34 crores so far, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 305 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,41,960, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 10 persons, the fatality count in the district rose to 10,944. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.01% at present, he added.