India reports 41,383 new COVID-19 infections, 1734 cases of Mucormycosis in Delhi

India reports 41,383 new COVID-19 cases and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data. The overall death count increased to 4,18,987 with 507 new fatalities. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 3,12,57,720, while the recoveries have crossed 3.04 crore. At present, India's recovery rate is 97.35%.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,09,394. The daily positivity rate of 2.41% has been registered, the official data says. India's positivity rate has stayed below 3% in the last month.

The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up with as many as 45.09 crore tests conducted so far. India has administered 41,76,56,752 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, as per the 7 pm provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A total of 1,734 cases of Mucormycosis have been reported in Delhi, MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the total caseload in the Union Territory to 7,521, a health department official said on Thursday.

Kerala and the northeast are still going through a surge while Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha seem to have plateaued. Kerala reported 17,481 cases on Wednesday, which was the highest among states.

Manipur reported 1,327 cases - the state’s highest so far. Maharashtra’s case count of 8,159 cases was the second highest after Kerala.

Meanwhile, more than 3,500 old deaths have been added to Maharashtra's COVID toll in a single day, taking the overall pandemic deaths since March 2020 to 1.3 lakh.