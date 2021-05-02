COVID-19: Over 86,000 beneficiaries between 18-44 years receive first dose of vaccine, total rises to 15.68 crores

India recorded 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while 3,689 deaths were registered.

India began the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on May 1 for the age group of 18-44 years. On the first day of it, more than 86 thousand beneficiaries in that age group received their first dose. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, 86,023 beneficiaries were administered their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across 11 states, including Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and Uttar Pradesh (15,792).

Meanwhile, India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 15.68 Crore as Phase-3 of Nationwide Vaccination Drive commences.

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.68 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive commenced yesterday," the ministry said in a statement.

Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 94,28,490 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,27,57,529 FLWs (1stdose), 69,22,093 FLWs (2nddose), 86,023 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,26,18,135 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,14,49,310 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,32,80,976 (1st dose) and 40,08,078 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.It added: "86,023 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 States.

In other news, India recorded 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while 3,689 deaths were registered and 3,07,865 patients discharged, as per Health Ministry data on Sunday. Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan account for 72.72% of the new cases.