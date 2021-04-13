COVID-19 lockdown news: List of states where tough restrictions are imposed after second wave

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19, the continuous increase in the number of cases have prompted various state government to impose lockdown and night curfews to contain the spread of the virus while making new new additions to the list of restrictions and curbs

India on Tuesday (April 13) reported 1,61,736 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than Monday’s 1.69 cases, pushing the country’s total tally to over 1.36 crore. With 879 new fatalities, the total death toll stands at 1,71,058.

List of states that have put in place fresh Covid-related restrictions:

Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday announced night curfew from 9 pm till 5 am with immediate effect to curb the spike in Covid cases.

According to the orders issued by the state government, "There shall be prohibition on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am in the state of Haryana. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours".

Delhi

A night curfew has currently been imposed in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets. Essential services have been exempted from the night curfew.

Delhi government on Saturday (April 10) issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order. The new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) says that all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent of their capacity, the order stated. All schools in the national capital have been closed and Delhi University and JNU have issued notifications that all teaching and learning activities will continue online for now.

Kerala

Kerala on Monday (April 12) announced fresh restrictions which include that restaurants and shops across the state can operate only till 9 pm while restaurants will have a seating capacity of only 50%. Proving packed food instead of dine-in facilities to guests can be encouraged. Shopping festivals and discount melas at malls are prohibited.

There is cap of 200 people on public meeting in open spaces while inclosed spaces not more than 100 people will be allowed. The restrictions would apply to weddings and other functions.

Punjab

The Punjab government has imposed a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am till April 30 and political gatherings have also been banned by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Congress government. Night curfew tings in Chandigarh are 10:30 pm to 5 am.

Rajasthan

A night lockdown is in force in the state from 8 pm and 6 am. Restaurants and hotels have been permitted to home deliver food during the curfew. The state government had also closed schools for students of classes 1 to 9, and colleges except for final-year students.Negative RT-PCR tests which are not older than 72 hours are mandatory for all travellers coming to the state. It has also capped the number of people allowed at social gatherings at 100.

Karnataka

A 10-day night curfew, starting from April 10, has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkur and Udupi-Manipal. Bengaluru police has decided to ban the use of swimming pools, gyms, party halls, and other such amenities in apartment buildings within the city.

Uttar Pradesh

On Monday (April 12), the Uttar Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in Shravasti district of the state from 9 pm to 6 am till April 18. A night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Allahabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar districts and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area of the state.

Maharashtra

A final decison on lockdown in the state will be taken on April 14, said Raje Tope, the state’s Health Minister.

Currently, daily night curfews from 8 pm to 7 am are imposed in the state while complete lockdown is in force on the weekends 8 pm Fridays and continued until 7 am Mondays. All shops and establishments providing essential goods or services will be allowed to remain open.

Gujarat

A night curfew will be imposed in 20 main cities of Gujarat from 8 pm to 6 am till April 30 while all gatherings, rallies or meetings have been banned. These cities include - Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Surat, Morvi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, and Amreli.

The Gujarat High Court held that all kinds of gatherings, including political functions, should be controlled or stopped. The Sabarmati Ashram has also been closed for visitors.

Madhya Pradesh

A ‘corona curfew’ has been imposed in the state from April 13 to April till 6 am. It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state & inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed, Vishvas Kailash Sarang, MP Minister, has said.

A lockdown has already been imposed in various cities of the state including Indore City, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19. Whereas, in districts like Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni districts and Jabalpur city, a lockdown will be imposed fro April 12 to April 22.

Odisha

A night curfew has been imposed in 10 districts of the state from 10 pm to 5 am. These districts include Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur.

All activities except essential services are prohibited during the night curfew period and violation of the order will invite punishment.

Jammu and Kashmir

A night curfew has been imposed in urban areas of eight districts. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.