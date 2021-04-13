COVID-19 update: Curfew imposed in Bhopal from today, check what's allowed, what's not

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Bhopal 'Crisis Management Group’ on Monday (April 12) decided to impose a 'Corona Curfew’ in the city.

The Corona curfew will be imposed from April 13 to April 19, till 6 am, reported ANI.

“It means daily activities will continue. Inter-state & inter-district movement of essential services will be allowed,” MP minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang said.

The minister clarified that this is not a lockdown, but a ‘Corona Curfew’.

“Vaccination program, hospitals, petrol pump, bank, grocery shops ambulance, fire brigade, movement of labourers, agri-services, dine-in facilities... to be allowed,” he further said.

Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavaniya issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC which deals with gathering and movement of people.

All business establishments would remain closed during the 'corona curfew' and movement of people and vehicles would also be restricted, the order stated.

As per the order, all areas falling under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the adjoining Berasia municipality will fall have the imposition of the curfew.

A lockdown has already been imposed in various cities of the state including Indore City, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6 am on April 19.

Whereas, in districts like Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni districts and Jabalpur city, a lockdown will be imposed fro April 12 to April 22.

The state government offices have also been directed to operate only five days a week for the next three months.

Bhopal on Monday (April 12) reported 80 new cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile onn Sunday (April 11), 5,939 fresh cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh pushing the state’s total tally to 3,38,145. With 24 fatalities, the state’s total deaths stand at 4,184. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 35,316 the recovery total is 2,98,645.