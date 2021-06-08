COVID-19: India's daily cases below 1 lakh for first time in 66 days, death toll lowest

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the one lakh mark for the first time since the beginning of April when the second wave of the pandemic took India by storm. India today reported 86,498 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 66 days, as per government data. Daily deaths were also at their lowest level since mid-April.

On Monday, the country had reported 1,00,636 new COVID-19 cases. The COVID case tally in India has now reached 2,89,96,473. According to Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,82,282 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 2,73,41,462.

Meanwhile, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 13,03,702. With 2123 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the county to 3,51,309. As many as 36.80 crore samples have been tested in the country up to June 7, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The national Recovery Rate has increased to 94.29%. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.94%.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst COVID-19 hit state. It is followed by four southern states - Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh. Tamil Nadu again led the country in recording the highest number of cases and deaths on Monday at 19,448.

More than 23.61 crores (23,61,98,726) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the nationwide vaccination drive. The Supreme Court last week criticised the Centre's vaccine policy as 'irrational, arbitrary'.

In a national address on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his government would take back control of the vaccination drive from the states and provide vaccines free of charge to all above 18 from June 21.

(With ANI Inputs)