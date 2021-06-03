COVID-19: India records 1.32 lakh new cases in last 24 hours, active cases below 20 lakh

India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's overall tally to 2,83,07,832, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With this, on Thursday India successfully completed a week of reporting daily cases under the 2,00,000 mark.

The COVID-19 death count climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 new deaths. The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 2,11,499 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking India's active cases tally to 17,13,413 comprising 6.34% of the total infections. This marks the third consecutive day when active cases have been below 20 lakh.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.21%. The total number of recoveries has now reached 2,63,90,584 and the recovery rate stands at 92.79%. With this, the daily recoveries continue to outnumber daily new infections. More than 26 million have recovered from the deadly disease since the pandemic hit the country, as per the ministry's data.

A net decline of 1,01,875 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 21,59,873 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Tamil Nadu with 25,317 cases, followed by Kerala with 19,661 cases, Karnataka with 16,387 cases, Maharashtra with 15,169 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 12,768 cases.

The country has so far administered 22,10,43,693 anti-COVID-19 jabs. As many as 24,26,265 doses out of the total were given in the last 24 hours.