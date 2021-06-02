COVID-19: India records 1.32 lakh new cases in last 24 hours, active cases down by 50%

India's daily COVID-19 cases are witnessing a sharp dip as the country reported 1,32,788 new cases taking the tally to 2,83,07,832 and 3207 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the country has reached 3,35,102. At present, there are 17,93,645 active cases in the country.

India is witnessing a drop in daily cases of COVID-19 over the last few days after witnessing a grim global record with 4.14 lakh cases in a day last month.

The Central government on Tuesday said the COVID-19 active cases are down by 50%, adding the cases have been consistently declining for one week in at least 30 states and Union Territories. It added that the recovered cases are more than the daily cases now with the recoveries increasing to 92%.

As the country battles the second wave of the pandemic, the WHO has said that only one strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant first detected in India is now considered 'of concern', while two other strains had been downgraded.

The cumulative number of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21.83 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. A total of 9,50,401 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 15,467 their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.