COVID-19: Centre asks states, UTs to ensure safety of healthcare workers

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: Centre asks states, UTs to ensure safety of healthcare workers

On April 22, the Union Ministry of Health amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 providing protection to health care personnel and their property.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2021, 09:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) asking them to undertake a detailed review to ensure that prompt and necessary steps are taken for the safety and well-being of healthcare workers (HCWs) besides strict implementation of the amended Epidemic Diseases Act.

"It is requested that all states may undertake a detailed review and ensure that prompt and necessary steps are taken for healthcare workers safety and wellbeing besides a strict implementation of the amended Epidemic Disease Act," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry wrote to states and UTs.

Condemning the incidences of physical violence against doctors and other professionals/healthcare workers particularly from Assam, West Bengal, and Karnataka, he said, "Such incidents impact the morale of our healthcare workforce who have shown exemplary commitment against all odds in COVID-19 management."

"Our endeavors to manage COVID-19 so far are replete with examples of commitment shown by our health care workers at all levels. While the country at large has applauded the efforts done by the health fraternity, there also have been examples where they have stigmatised and even violence is resorted to against the HCWs," the letter said. 

The Centre has taken several initiatives for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare workers, he said. On April 22, the Union Ministry of Health issued an Ordinance duly amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 providing protection to health care personnel and their property against violence during epidemics.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

Girl in hot black saree grooves to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani', viral video raises mercury level

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Dulquer Salmaan calls Sita Ramam his 'DDLJ', talks about romantic hero image: 'We have all been fans of Shah Rukh Khan'

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE