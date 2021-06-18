PM Modi launches nationwide COVID-19 crash course to train 1 lakh frontline workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the wheels rolling for the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’ today.

The programme will train over 1 lakh frontline workers across 111 training centers in 26 states.

PM Modi launched the crash course via video conferencing in the presence of Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“An important initiative of the next phase of the battle against COVID-19 is starting today,” said PM Modi.

The ‘Customized Crash Course programme for Covid 19 Frontline workers’ is offered under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0. The course is designed with a financial outlay of Rs 276 crore.

The crash course will train frontline workers in six customized roles - sample collection support, medical equipment support, homecare support, basic-care support, advanced care support, emergency care support.

Details of the scheme

The programme intends to train adequate skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the gaps in the country’s healthcare infrastructure and meet future needs.

The participants in the programme will be trained for 3 weeks in the case of obtaining fresh skills and a 1-week training for those upskilling.

These future healthcare workers will be deployed in different healthcare entities, public and private, across India for three months.

To encourage collaboration from private hospitals and diagnostic centres, the government will provide food, lodging, and a stipend to these workers.

The crash course training and performance of these non-medical healthcare professionals will be closely monitored.

After the completion of the three month on-ground learning, these workers will be recertified after three months to get a 1 lakh frontline force ready to fight and defeat COVID-19.