Covid-19 4th wave to hit India soon? Top ICMR official says ‘no need to panic’

With the number of coronavirus cases in India going up every day, the speculations of a fourth Covid wave hitting the country are increasing among the researchers and the general population. In the midst of these fears, a top official from the ICMR has issued a clarification.

A top official from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that there is no need to panic regarding the increase in Covid-19 cases across several Indian cities, as this does not indicate that a fourth wave of the pandemic will hit the country.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Samiran Panda, ADG, ICMR said, “It's wrong to say the 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. A high number of cases in a few districts can't be considered as a uniform increase in cases across the whole country.”

Panda further discusses the spike in the number of Covid-19 infections recorded in India, saying that not every variant is a variant of concern. He said, “Panic does not serve as a Covid pandemic response or public health response because a panic does not help to analyse the data or looking carefully to be so that’s why panic doesn’t serve a purpose.”

The ICMR official said that the uptick in Covid-19 cases can be controlled by examining the data at a local level and taking local precautions to contain the spread of the virus. He further reiterated that at this point, the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic is unlikely.

Panda said, “Threat can only be characterised once a new variant is identified. So whenever a new variant is observed, it is called a variant of interest or variant under investigation and variant concern but not every variant turned out to be a variant of concern.”

“Those who are elderly and who have comorbidities, or who are suffering from let’s say, cancer or getting treated with immunosuppressive therapy, not necessarily because of Covid only but also It’s better if the special subgroups are protected against tuberculosis, air pollution or other respiratory tract infections," said Dr Panda.

(With ANI inputs)

