Covaxin likely to get emergency approval after WHO committee’s meeting today

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has scheduled a meeting of its technical advisory committee today, October 26, to decide on the much-awaited emergency use listing of India’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, which is developed by Bharat Biotech.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan stated that the advisory committee of the global health body will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the approval for the emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin, which has already been delayed by several weeks now.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, which is the company that developed Covaxin, has been awaiting the EUL for the COVID-19 shot for months now. The Expression of Interest (EOI) for the emergency use approval of Covaxin was submitted by the company on April 19, 2021, after which WHO demanded more data from the company.

An official from WHO said last week that the evaluation of a vaccine can at times take several months, and it has to be ensured that the right advice is given to the world regarding the pandemic, even if it takes a couple of weeks more.

WHO has asked all the countries to recognize the vaccines that have been given the emergency use listing during the pandemic. Executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Dr Mike Ryan had said, “But it is also very important that WHO, when it makes a recommendation like that, is making that globally.”

While talking about recommending Covaxin for emergency approval, the WHO stated that they “cannot cut corners” during the process. As per reports, some additional data is required before the global health body finally awards the approval.

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech as a part of the inoculation drive against the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Covaxin became one of the six vaccines that were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, which included Covishield and Sputnik V, among others.