Coronavirus Outbreak: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wishes Amitabh Bachchan a 'quick recovery' from COVID-19

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan prayed for the quick recovery of veteran Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan after the latter confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Dear Amitabh Ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery!" wrote Dr. Harsh Vardhan from his official handle on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus. The legendary actor took to his Twitter page and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital. Big B went on to tweet that family members results are awaited and he urged people who came in contact with him from the past 10 days also to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive... shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..."

Big B's further tweeted, "All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

During the three month lockdown period, Amitabh Bachchan had treated fans with several updates via his social media pages and blogs. He shared vintage photos and also wrote about the lockdown activities he had been indulging too.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. This development came soon after the senior Bachchan had revealed his corona positive result.