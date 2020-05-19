Coronavirus Outbreak: Massive spike of nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases; tally breaches 1 lakh-mark

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll has topped the 3,100-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 1,01,139 cases, which includes 58,802 active cases; 39,173 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 3,163 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,970 new COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike. On Monday, the COVID-19 tally in India saw the highest jump yet, of as many as 5,242 new cases and 157 deaths in a single day.

Yesterday, the COVID-19 tally in India had crossed the 96,000-mark, while the death toll had already topped the 3,000-mark. However, the recovery rate this morning stands at 38.72%, the Health Ministry informed.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 35,058 positive cases of infection and 1,249 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 21,000-mark and the death toll has topped the 750-mark as well. At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in Mumbai showed 21,335 cases and 757 deaths. The city had reported as many as 1,185 cases on Monday alone.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 11,760 cases, which once again overtook Gujarat due to a recent massive spike in the number of cases. Gujarat is third on the list with 11,746 cases. In fact, the COVID-19 case tallies in these two states are extremely close and are likely to surpass each other at any moment.

After Gujarat comes Delhi, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 10,054 with 4,485 patients recovered and 160 fatalities. Rajasthan has reported 5,507 cases of which 3,218 have recovered and 138 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 5,236 positive cases so far of which 2,435 patients have recovered and 252 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 4,605 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,783 recovered and 118 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 631 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

As India entered its fourth phase of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown on Monday till May 31, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 have come into force. States/UTs and district authorities are taking the call on classifying and mapping red, orange, green, containment, and buffer zones.

The fresh guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have permitted all activities in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, except the ones "specifically prohibited". The entire range of products on online shopping sites are now open for all citizens, irrespective of them residing in red, orange, green, or buffer zones, with the sole exception of containment zones, where e-commerce activity has still not been permitted.

However, activities in containment zones continue to be restricted and monitored. No movement of people is also allowed here.