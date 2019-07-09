Continuation of false narrative: MEA slams OHCHR report on Jammu and Kashmir

India has slammed the update on a report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Jammu and Kashmir saying it provides legitimacy to terrorism & a "continuation of the earlier false and motivated narrative on the situation" in Jammu & Kashmir.

The report was first issued last year.

New Delhi highlighted how OHCHR turned a blind eye to cross border terror emanating from Pakistan said that the update "seems to be a contrived effort to create an artificial parity between the world’s largest and the most vibrant democracy and a country that openly practices state-sponsored terrorism."

The update uses the term "armed groups" for terrorist leaders and organisations which is in complete variance with UN Security Council positions. Remember after the 14th February Pulwama terror attack United Nation Security Council had proscribed Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as an international terrorist.

JeM was the group which took responsibility for the attack that killed more than 40 Indian security personnels.

MEA:Situation created by years of cross-border terrorist attacks from Pakistan has been ‘analysed’ without reference to its causality. Update seems to be contrived effort to create artificial parity b/w world’s largest democracy&a country that practices state-sponsored terrorism. https://t.co/ERjjf2un7F — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Come hard on the update, India said, "assertions are in violation of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" and "unacceptable advocacy of the dismemberment of a UN member State."

Reminding the body that "entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India", India said "Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state...through aggression" which it should vacate.

India has already registered a strong protest regarding the update with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and said the "prejudiced mindset" seen in the report has chosen to "wilfully ignore" Indian govt's socio-economic developmental efforts in the "face of terrorist challenges."

Last year also when the report was first issued by OHCHR, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest.