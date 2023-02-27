Search icon
Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0: Rahul Gandhi to march from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on yet another foot march called the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, in which he will embark on an east-to-west journey in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo - Congress/Twitter)

After completing the trip from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the course of around five months, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to embark on yet another foot march called the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, which will cover the stretch of the country from east to west.

Rahul Gandhi completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, and the party is already mapping out the route for the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 which will take the Congress leader on a journey from the eastern to the western states.

Rahul Gandhi completed his south-to-north journey across the country in a span of five months, and the east-to-west journey is expected to take up a similar amount of time. It is expected that the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will start from Porbandar in Gujarat and end in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is currently in the midst of planning another foot march less than a month after the Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end, while Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among party workers for another yatra.

On reports of another foot march, Jairam Ramesh told the media, “An east-to-west yatra, probably from Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat, is being considered but its format could be a bit different from the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

While the dates of the Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 are not decided yet, it is expected that the march will take place somewhere between April and November due to the election schedule this year. Due to its different format, it won’t take as much time as the first yatra.

Congress had launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra in an effort to unite the country and spread the liberal ideology of the party, while Rahul Gandhi had claimed that BJP and RSS had harassed him a lot during his months-long foot march.

READ | Bharat Jodo Yatra: J-K admin rejects claims of security lapse, says mindful of safety concerns

