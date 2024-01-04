Headlines

Congress gears up for Bharat Nyay Yatra, Lok Sabha polls; top leaders to discuss strategy today

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs, and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the party headquarters here.

PTI

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

Congress gears up for Bharat Nyay Yatra, Lok Sabha polls, top leaders to discuss strategy today
New Delhi: Top Congress leaders will meet here on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and preparations for the Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra, beginning January 14.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs, and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the party headquarters here.

This will be the first meeting of newly appointed general secretaries and state in-charges after Kharge carried out a reshuffle in December.

Sources said the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and the Bharat Nyay Yatra are on the agenda of the meeting.

The Congress leadership has held separate meetings with state leaders and discussed the poll preparedness in their respective states in the past few months.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra, the second version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that was held between September 2022 and January 2023, will be held from Imphal to Mumbai between January 14 and March 20.

The yatra from east to west of India is an attempt by the Congress to reach out to people and connect with them ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

