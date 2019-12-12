Headlines

Complete list of long weekends in 2020 to plan holidays

If you plan your holidays in advance, here's the complete list of long weekends that will fall in 2020...

DNA Web Team

Dec 12, 2019

New Year is just a few days away and people are gearing up to celebrate it with zest and zeal. 

New Year brings the list of festivals, holidays & long weekends. 2019 gave us 11 long weekends and 2020 has 17 potentially long weekends. 

Many people look forward to the number of long weekends that will fall in the year ahead. We all are just hoping for our favourite festivals to fall during a or around a long weekend. 

Long weekends are perfectly designed for short trips. Extricate the webs of your mundane life and zip off to amazing locations in the country.

So if plan your holidays in advance, here's the complete list of long weekends that will fall in 2020...

Long weekends in January 2020

1 January – New Year (Wednesday)

2 January- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Thursday)

 3 January- Take the day off (Friday)

4 January- Saturday

5 January- Sunday


Long weekends in February 2020

21 Feb- Maha Shivratri (restricted holiday) (Friday)

22 Feb0- Saturday

 23 Feb- Sunday

24 February – Take the day off (Monday)


Long weekends in March 2020

7 March- (Saturday)

8 March- (Sunday)

9 March – (Take the day off Monday)

10 March – Holi  (Tuesday)


Long weekends in April 2020

2 April – Ram Navami (restricted holiday) (Thursday) 
 
3 April- Take the day off (Friday)

4 April- Saturday

5 April-Sunday 
 
6 April- Mahavir Jayanti (restricted holiday) (Tuesday)

 

10 April- Good Friday (Friday)

11 April- Saturday

12 April- Sunday


Long weekends in May 2020

1 May- Labour Day/Maharashtra Day  (Friday)

2 May- Saturday

3 May- Sunday

7 May – Buddha Purnima (Thursday)

8 May – Take the day off (Friday)

9 May- Saturday


Long weekends in August 2020

1 August- Saturday

 2 August- Sunday

3 August – Rakshabandhan (Monday)

 

12 August – Janmashtami (restricted)  (Wednesday)

13 August – Take the day off (Thursday)

14 August – Take the day off (Friday)

15 August – Independence Day (Saturday)

16 August- Sunday

17 August – Parsi New Year (restricted holiday) (Monday)

 

29 August- (Saturday)

 30 August – Muharram (Sunday)

 31 August – Onam (restricted holiday) (Monday)


Long weekends in October 2020

2 October – Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

3 October- Saturday

4 October- Sunday


29 October – Id-e-milad (Thursday)

30 October – Take the day off (Friday)

31 October- Saturday

1 November- Sunday


Long weekends in November 2020

13 November – Dhanteras (Friday)

14 November – Diwali (Saturday)

15 November  Sunday

16 November – Bhaiduj (Monday)

 
 
28 November- Saturday
 
29 November- Sunday

30 November – Guru Nanak Jayanti (Monday)


Long weekends in December 2020

25 December – Christmas (Friday)

26 December- Saturday

27 December - Sunday


31 January – Take the day off (Thursday)

1 January 2021 – New Year (Friday)

