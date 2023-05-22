Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Companion of the order of Logohu: PM Modi conferred with Papua New Guinea's highest civilian award

The Prime Minister is on a visit to Papua New Guinea after attending G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Companion of the order of Logohu: PM Modi conferred with Papua New Guinea's highest civilian award
Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Companion of the order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea, the nation`s highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said: "Papua New Guinea has conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu on PM Narendra Nodi. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae."

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "An honour emblematic of depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with country`s highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL)."

Very few non residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award. This came immediately after Fiji also conferred their highest award to Modi.

In an earlier tweet, the PMO said: "PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. It was presented to him by PM Sitiveni Rabuka."

The Prime Minister arrived on his second leg of visit to Papua New Guinea on Sunday after attending G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

READ | Wrestlers vs WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: What is narco test? How is it conducted? All you need to know

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle’s record to achieve incredible milestone in IPL history
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.