Wrestlers vs WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: What is narco test? How is it conducted? All you need to know | File Photo

‘Narco test’ has become the latest flashpoint amid the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In a huge statement amid allegations of sexual harassment against him, BJP MP Singh has declared that he is ready to undergo a narco test but on one condition.

Singh has dared protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to also take the narco test. He has promised to take the lie detector test if both wrestlers also undergo the same.

What is the narco test?

A specialised form of examination, narco test is also used as an advanced tool for interrogation. It is also known as the Truth Serum test. Probe agencies have utilised the narco test in the past to solve some crucial cases. It is different from a polygraph test.

Most recently, it was in the headlines after the high-profile Delhi Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla underwent the test.

How is the narco test conducted?

It involves administering a drug intravenously to a subject. This serum can be sodium pentothal, sodium thiopental, scopolamine or sodium amytal. It makes a person undergo the various stages of anaesthesia. Belonging to the barbiturate class of drugs, they act as depressants on the central nervous system.

The serum is a quick-action, short-term anaesthetic used in much smaller doses compared to the doses given to sedate patients during surgeries. A person's sex, age, physical and health condition are taken into consideration to determine the dosage.

What happens to a person during a narco test?

The person loses inhibition in the hypnotic stage and becomes likelier to reveal information which he or she may not have divulged in their full consciousness. The serum does this by interacting with a person’s nervous system at the molecular level.

The person is put in a sleep-like state and then prompted to reveal the truth about an incident. They are interrogated in the presence of doctors and revelations made by them are recorded on video.

Experts then prepare a report which is used in collection of evidence. A court order is needed to perform a narco test. The accused/ subject’s consent is needed to administer a lie detector test. They must have access to a lawyer.

Is narco test “confession” admissible in courts in India?

As per a Supreme Court ruling, results of such tests cannot be considered “confessions”. As per the Indian Evidence Act of 1871, results of such tests are not admissible as evidence in Indian courts. However, information or material uncovered as a result of such a test can be admitted as evidence.