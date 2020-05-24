Commonwealth Secretary General lauds Modi government's Digital India program

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' program received another endorsement after the Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland expressed her appreciation for this initiative.

Scotland termed the program as a new hope for other developing and aspiring countries of the Commonwealth.

An official statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT said that the endorsement is very encouraging.

The Secretary General, in a recent interaction with a private news channel, said that the way India has tried to address the aspirations of the people with innovation and opportunities by offering affordable digital services is commendable.

"If you look at our poorer countries, our smaller, our developing countries, many of them look to the developed nations and they fear that they cannot aspire to do or replicate what the developed countries have done because of the cost. But when they look at India and fact that India is developing these things at scale and at a cost which looks accessible to so many. That brings hope," she said.

Referring to her visit to India in January this year, she said that she interacted with the ministers and technology experts and got to understand that India was really focusing on helping the small, the vulnerable and the developing. "I very much welcome that", she added.

Appreciating the contributions made by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad in the success of Digital India, Scotland further said that he has been in the forefront of these developments. "He has electrified the other members of our Commonwealth family," she said.