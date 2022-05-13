Clerical error by SBI staffer leads to Rs 1.5 crore worth of wrong transfer, 15 employees get Rs 10 lakh each

File Photo

While we juggle to work like machines, we shouldn’t forget that we are in fact humans who are capable of making errors. Its only when some mistake causes bigger issues that one should begin to think before they act.

Recently, an SBI bank employee ended up in a big mess just because of a clerical error. According to reports, the staffer’s mistake led to a misuse of funds that were otherwise kept for a flagship programme of the Telangana government, the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The special scheme aims to provide one-time capital assistance of Rs 10 lakh per SC family. According to a report by The Hindu, this scheme offers SC families a 100 per cent subsidy to set up a suitable income generating source.

This mistake led to accidental transfer of Rs 1.50 crore into the (salary) accounts of 15 employees of Lotus Hospitals. Each employee got Rs 10 lakh in their account. Following this, a case has been registered against an ‘accidental’ beneficiary.

As soon as the SBI Rangareddy District Collectorate branch officials released the mistake, they asked the hospital’s employees to transfer back the amount.

Media reports claim that 14 out 15 employees returned the money, but one named Mahesh wasn’t able to return the amount as he wasn’t available over phone.

Surprisingly, Mahesh assumed that the Rs 10 lakh deposit was made into his bank account by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence withdrew certain amount to clear his debt.

The Hindu further reported that Mahesh didn’t return the money despite repeated requests. Thereafter, the bank official filed a complaint against him.

Despite the chaos, no complaint has been registered against the bank employee for his mistake.

As of yet, the bank officials have managed to recover Rs 6.70 lakh out of the Rs 10 lakh that was transferred into Mahesh’s account. He is yet to return the remaining Rs 3.30 lakh to SBI.