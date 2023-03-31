Search icon
Clashes mar Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, several people injured

Ram Navami celebrations in the states were marred by reports of burning and stone-pelting incidents in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Clashes mar Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra, several people injured
Picture credits: Twitter- @ANI

Ram Navami celebrations were marred by violent incidents in various states, on Thursday. A mob is accused of attacking police officers in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, a day after two factions fought there. In Vadodara, Gujarat, stones were thrown at a Ram Navami parade. A Ram Navami parade in the Howrah region of West Bengal was attacked with rocks, and numerous vehicles were set on fire.

Here is how the Ram Navami celebrations were impacted by violent incidents in several states:

Gujarat:
On Thursday, stones were thrown at a Shobha Yatra that had been organised in honour of Ram Navami in the Fatehpur neighbourhood of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

No one was hurt in the event, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashpal Jaganiya, and the procession was protected by police as it travelled along its intended route despite some vehicles being damaged. Police have taken 14 persons into custody as a result of the incident.

West Bengal:
Violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah district during Ram Navami, resulting in several vehicles being set ablaze and stores being plundered. According to a report by the news agency PTI, a police officer claimed that the incident happened when the procession passed through the Kazipara neighbourhood.

Swami Vivekananda Seva Sangh teenagers were seen wielding swords and hockey clubs at a Ram Navami demonstration in the Sankarail neighbourhood of Howrah on March 30. 

Fresh clashes were reported on March 31, On the ground, it was clear that the police were using tear gas as the crowd rampaged through the area, hurling stones and even hitting media personnel. Only hours after the incident's location's route was made traffic-friendly, further incidences were reported in Shibpur.

Amit Malviya, a BJP leader, blamed Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, for the violence in Howrah.

Maharashtra:
On Wednesday evening, two men got into a fight in the Kiradpura neighbourhood of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The situation worsened when more individuals arrived at the scene and began throwing stones at one another, according to the police, who also reported that the crowd set several police and public vehicles on fire outside the temple.

Following the conflict between the two groups, a mob of about 500 people threw stones and bottles filled with petrol while police attempted to calm the scene. The conflicts resulted in the injuries of at least 12 people, including 10 police officers.

