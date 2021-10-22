Headlines

Cinema halls and amusement parks in Maharashtra to reopen from today, check SOPs

The Maharashtra government has also allowed the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops from today onwards.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2021, 08:20 AM IST

With COVID-19 cases showing a downward trend, cinema halls and amusement parks in Maharashtra are all set to reopen from today. Earlier the Maharashtra government had reopened schools and colleges in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had issued a fresh set of guidelines last month in this regard.

The Chief Minister had categorically stated that the establishments would be allowed to open on the condition that they follow all the COVID-19 protocols required to prevent the spread of the disease. Religious places in the state have also reopened from October 7 with new SOPs for devotees and officials managing places of worship.

The Maharashtra government has also allowed the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops from today onwards. Restrictions like regulating of time, scrupulous adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, requirements of service providers and visitors to be fully vaccinated, restrictions on occupancy have been imposed upon various establishments.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) further stated that COVID-19 norms such as social distancing, use of masks and other measures announced by the state government, will be mandatory.

New SOPs of Maharashtra government

Amusement parks will reopen from today but the water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted to open.

As per the new SOPs visitors will be allowed rides (except for water rides) in the open space in amusement parks.

The cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes all over Maharashtra will be allowed to open with 50% seating capacity.

Inside the cinema halls, the visitors will be asked to show their 'safe status' on the Aarogya Setu App.

The Maharashtra government has extended the timing of the eateries and restaurants till 12 am from today.

The establishments that have been allowed to function by the state government can function till 11 pm.

