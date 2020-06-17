Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley: EAM Jaishankar tells China's Foreign Minister

Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley that was directly responsible for the resulting violence, EAM Jaishankar told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and death of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar explained the sequence of events that led to violent face-off in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The minister conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

He recalled that at the meeting of senior Military Commanders held on June 6, an agreement was reached on de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC, the statement said.

"Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties," it added.

The Chinese action reflected an intent to change the facts on the ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo, Jaishankar reportedly told Wang in his phone call.

The EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship.

"The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it," the readout of the call by the ministry said.

The State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, on his part, conveyed the Chinese position on recent developments, it said.

"At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement added.

According to the Indian Army, 20 personnel including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the first such incident on the India-China border in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation.

The MEA had on Tuesday said that the violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there.

"Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," the MEA statement had said.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," it had said.