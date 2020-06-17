Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley: EAM Jaishankar tells China's Foreign Minister

Headlines

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Around 70 students fall ill after eating mid-day meal in Delhi government school

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

DNA TV Show: Reality behind BPSC teacher recruitment exams in Bihar

Wordle 798 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 26

Neeraj Chopra: Incredible records of India's Golden Boy

This batter breaks MS Dhoni's record against Pakistan

10 harmful habits that are damaging your kidneys

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

A.R Rahman congratulates R Madhavan for Rocketry's National Award win, calls his film 'better than' Oppenheimer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

HomeIndia

India

Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley: EAM Jaishankar tells China's Foreign Minister

Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley that was directly responsible for the resulting violence, EAM Jaishankar told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 05:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told his Chinese counterpart that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action in Galwan Valley that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and death of at least 20 Indian soldiers. 

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar explained the sequence of events that led to violent face-off in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

The minister conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. 

He recalled that at the meeting of senior Military Commanders held on June 6, an agreement was reached on de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC, the statement said. 

"Ground commanders were meeting regularly to implement this consensus throughout the last week. While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC. While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties," it added. 

The Chinese action reflected an intent to change the facts on the ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo, Jaishankar reportedly told Wang in his phone call. 

The EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. 

"The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it," the readout of the call by the ministry said. 

The State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, on his part, conveyed the Chinese position on recent developments, it said. 

"At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement added. 

According to the Indian Army, 20 personnel including a colonel-rank officer, were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops, the first such incident on the India-China border in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation. 

The MEA had on Tuesday said that the violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there.

"Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," the MEA statement had said. 

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," it had said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Can you claim gratuity before completing 5 years of service? Know here

Sanjay Dutt to not star as Ballu Balram in Khal Nayak 2? Subhash Ghai makes shocking revelation

Who is Amarmani Tripathi, ex-UP minister convicted for killing poet Madhumita Shukla?

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Watch: Virat Kohli interacts with fans before leaving for Asia Cup 2023 camp

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE