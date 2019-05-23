Chinese President Xi congratulates PM Modi on election win

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi, President Xi congratulated him on the electoral victory of the NDA under his leadership, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

President Xi Jinping congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on his election victory and vowed to work with him to take the bilateral ties to a new height.

The BJP was set to return to power Thursday as the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that it was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats.

In the letter, President Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Prime Minister Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

President Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in India-China relations in recent years with the joint efforts of both the sides.