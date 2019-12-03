Chief ministers in Jharkhand changed more frequently than state's weather: PM Modi

BJP's Raghubar Das is the first chief minister of Jharkhand to serve for a full term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of creating an atmosphere of instability in Jharkhand, with chief ministers changing at a pace greater than the weather of the state.

Speaking at an election rally in Jamshedpur ahead of the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, the prime minister said, "Chief Ministers were changed in Jharkhand at a pace with which not even weather of Jharkhand changed. Selfish interests of Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leaders were the reason behind this. BJP put a halt to the era of instability and gave a full term Chief Minister to the state."

The BJP, which completed five years in power with Raghubar Das becoming the first chief minister of the state to serve for a full term, is going alone in the assembly election after its alliances with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) broke down.

Voting for the first phase of the polling was held on November 30.

"It has been made clear after the voting in the first phase of election concluded that the people of Jharkhand have a feeling of trust towards BJP and the lotus symbol," Modi said at another rally in Khunti.

Speaking on the recent Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya dispute, he said, "Things that were deliberately kept stuck for a long time, and which people motivated by political interests tried to block, we tried to find solutions to these problems for the peace and social harmony in the country."

"A prince leaves from Ayodhya and after 14 years of 'vanvaas', on his return, he becomes 'Maryada Purushottam Ram' because Prince Ram spent those years with 'adivasis'," he added.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are being held in five phases, beginning from November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 23. The five-phase polling in Jharkhand will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

In 2014 assembly polls, BJP had won 37 seats and formed the government with its ally AJSU Party which has five members in the outgoing assembly.