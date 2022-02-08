Search icon
Chhattisgarh: Four CRPF personnel injured in an IED explosion

The injured were admitted to District Hospital and were later airlifted to Raipur for better treatment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 10:41 PM IST

Four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The injured jawans are Palwan KR Biswas, Sada Shiv Yadav, Rajeeve Ranjan and Om Prakash. According to P Sundarraj, IG Bastar, the incident occurred under the Modakpal police station.

The injured were admitted to District Hospital. However, three of the four injured jawans were later airlifted to Raipur for better treatment, said Saket Singh, IG CRPF. Further details awaited. 

